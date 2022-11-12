CBSE releases class 10, 12 sample papers; check timetable updates here

Representative Photo |

Mumbai: CBSE has released subject-specific sample papers for Class 10 and Class 12 boards examination a long with the marking schemes for all subjects. The CBSE question papers include sample questions from the 2022 board exams. Students can use these papers to learn about the format, topics, and types of questions that may be asked in the 2023 exam.

In contrast to last year, the CBSE 2023 board exams will only be held once.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release an update on the Class 10, 12 timetables for 2023. While the practical examinations, project, and internal assessment exams will begin on November 15 and will go on till December 14 in winter bound states, the CBSE practical exams for the rest of the states will begin on January 1, 2023.

The 2023 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2023. The CBSE 2023 datesheets for classes 10 and 12 will be available on the cbse.gov.in website.