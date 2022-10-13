CBSE to announce class 10, 12 exam dates soon, one circulating on social media fake: Officials

CBSE Exams |

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to release the Class 10th and Class 12th Board exam 2023 date sheet soon. The board has termed the recent date sheet, which is now widely being circulated on social media, fake.

The date sheet that officials has termed fake states that the 12th exam will begin with English on February 15 and will conclude on April 9 with language subjects, Mass Media studies.

Once the timetable is released, eligible students will be able to check and download it by visiting the official website, cbse.gov.in.

For both the exams, class 10 and 12, two shifts will be held. The day time will be split into two, one from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and another will start from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Pertinently, the board has released the sample papers of Mathematics, Science, English, Physics, Chemistry, Social Science, Sanskrit, English, Computer Application, Geography and Home Science for Class 10, 12 exams 2023.

Students can login to the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in and download the same for preparation.