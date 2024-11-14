CBSE Refutes Reports Of Syllabus Changes For Class 10 And 12 Board Exams; Issues Statement

Representative image |

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has dismissed recent media reports suggesting changes to the syllabus and exam format for the 2025 Class 10 and 12 board exams. In an official statement released on Thursday, the Board clarified that it has not made any decisions regarding syllabus reduction or the introduction of open-book exams.

Earlier several news outlets reported that CBSE officials, during a meeting with school principals in Indore, indicated that the syllabus for Class 10 and 12 exams would be reduced by 10-15% across all subjects. However, the CBSE swiftly refuted these claims.

Media reports indicate that Vikas Kumar Agrawal, the CBSE Regional Officer for Bhopal, provided these updates during the 'Bridging the Gap' principals' summit held at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore.

What does the official statement say..

“With reference to the news regarding a 15% syllabus reduction for Class 10 and 12 under the 2025 board examinations by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the conduct of open-book exams in select subjects, which has been published on various online news portals and newspapers, please note that CBSE has not made any changes to its examination system or internal assessment system, nor has any official notification been issued in this regard. Therefore, CBSE refutes the aforementioned news.”

Policy changes to be officially announced

CBSE further clarified that any updates or policy changes would be officially communicated through the Board’s website and circulars. The public was urged to be cautious of misleading news and to rely only on official sources for information.

Regarding the 2025 board exams, CBSE is expected to release the date sheet by the end of November on its official website, cbse.nic.in. According to a circular issued earlier this year, the exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will commence on February 15, 2025. The Class 10 exams are likely to conclude by the second week of March, while the Class 12 exams are expected to end by the first week of April 2025.

For further details, students and the public can visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.