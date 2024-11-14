CBSE Exam 2025: Last-Minute Exam Study Tips To Ace CBSE Board Exams 2025!

By: Siksha M | November 14, 2024
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the date sheet for the 2025 board exams for classes 10 and 12.
The exams are scheduled to commence on February 15, 2025.
1. Solve Past Year Question Papers: Solving previous year's question papers is one of the best strategies to get ready for the CBSE Board Exam. Students will gain a better understanding of the exam format, question kinds, and exam pattern by doing this. Students will gain time management skills for the main test by completing these papers.
2. Read Textbooks: Referring back to your textbooks and thoroughly understanding the key ideas and subjects is essential. Focus on the subjects that are most important according to the exam syllabus. You can revise more quickly if you take fast notes or highlight the important areas.
3. Solve Textual Questions: Practise answering textual questions from every syllabus chapter. For all subjects, pay close attention to the format of the questions at the end of each chapter.
4. Go Through Paper Attempting Formats: Students frequently lose marks when they don't follow the paper-solving pattern. Every subject has a different structure for solving papers, and it is recommended that students adhere to the rules. Pay close attention to the exam paper's format, including the instructions and grading system.
5. Revise, Revise, Revise: Revision is essential, particularly when preparing at the last minute. Set aside specific time to go over all the material again, paying particular attention to the parts that you find difficult. Make flashcards or summary notes to facilitate quick revision. Rewriting definitions, formulas, and main ideas.
