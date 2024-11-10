 CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams 2025: Date Sheet Expected Soon
Students can access it on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 04:27 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2025 will commence on February 15, 2025. The official date sheet for these exams is expected to be released soon, and students can access it on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. According to media reports, the date sheet for both classes will be released shortly, allowing students ample time to prepare for the subject-wise schedule.

Over 44 lakh students are expected to appear

It is anticipated that the exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 will begin around the same time, so students should regularly check the CBSE website for the latest updates. CBSE has advised students to avoid misinformation and, if they have any questions, to consult directly with their school administration. This year, over 44 lakh students are expected to appear for the CBSE board exams in Class 10 and 12. These exams are held in CBSE-affiliated schools across India and internationally, and they will be conducted simultaneously across all locations.

CBSE Practical Exams and Internal Assessments

CBSE has also announced that practical exams and internal assessments (IA) for Class 10 and 12 students will begin on January 1, 2025. This will be followed by the theory exams, scheduled to start from February 15, 2025, as per the official CBSE notification.

For the 2023 board exams, CBSE released the date sheet around mid-December, so a similar timeline may be expected this year. Students should keep a close watch on cbse.gov.in for the official release to prepare accordingly.

