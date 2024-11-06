 CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet For 10th And 12th Expected To Be Announced This Month; Check Details
Students appearing for the board exam can soon check the detailed, subject-wise exam schedule on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheets for the 2025 Class 10 and 12 board exams by the last week of November, though an official confirmation is still pending. As per earlier announcements, the theoretical exams for both classes are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2025. Students appearing for the board exam can soon check the detailed, subject-wise exam schedule on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

Datesheet for 10th 12th board practical exams

In addition to the theory exam dates, the CBSE has already published the schedule for practical examinations and Internal Assessments (IA). Practical exams for both Class 10 and 12 will commence from January 1, 2025.

In an official notice, the CBSE confirmed: "The Practical Examinations/ IA for Class X and XII and the Board’s Annual Theory Examinations are scheduled to start w.e.f. 01/01/2025 and 15/02/2025 respectively."

For schools operating on the winter session schedule, practical exams will be held earlier, from November 5 to December 5, 2024. These winter-bound schools, typically closed in January, will not be affected by the January 1 start date for practical exams.

Steps to download CBSE Board Exams 2025 datesheet

1. Visit the official CBSE website: [www.cbse.gov.in](http://www.cbse.gov.in).

2. Go to the "Examinations" section or tab.

3. Look for the link to the "Date Sheet" or "Exam Schedule" for the 2025 board exams.

4. Click on the link to open or download the exam schedule.

5. Save the PDF file to your device.

6. Check the dates and subject-wise schedule carefully.

7. If the website is slow, check CBSE's official Twitter (@cbseindia29) for updates.

8. Keep revisiting the website for any further updates or announcements.

In 2025, around 4.4 million students are expected to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams, which will be held across approximately 8,000 schools in India and abroad. The exams will be conducted on various dates between February and April for the 2024-25 academic year.

