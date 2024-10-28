 CBSE Board Exam 2025: Time Table For Class 10, 12 To Be OUT Soon At cbse.gov.in
CBSE Board Exam 2025: Time Table For Class 10, 12 To Be OUT Soon At cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Time Table For Class 10, 12 To Be OUT Soon At cbse.gov.in

Class 10 and Class 12 board exam datesheets for 2025 will be soon made available on the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) official website, cbse.gov.in.

The schedule for the 2025 Class 10 and 12 board exams is expected to be released in December by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). With the exams starting on February 15, 2024, students will have a short window of time to get ready. 

Marks breakdown

A total of 100 marks will be awarded for each topic, and these marks will be split as follows: theory, practicals, projects, and internal evaluations. 

How to download the CBSE 10th date sheet 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the Examination Link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for the CBSE Class 10th timetable.

Step 4: Await the opening of the CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2025 PDF pdf. Name of Subject and Date of Exam

Step 5: After downloading the PDF, take a printout for your reference. 

How to download CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2025:

Visit cbseacademic.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Click the link on the homepage that says "CBSE 12th and 12th Date sheet 2025."

The class 12 CBSE Date sheet 2025 PDF will show up on the screen individually.

For your reference, download and print the class 12 and 12th CBSE Date sheet 2025. 

