CBSE Board Exam 2025: Practical Exams For Class 10 & 12 Set To Begin Jan 1, Check Subject-Wise Marks Distribution For Class 10, 12 Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that practical examinations and Internal Assessment (IA) for Class 10 and 12 board exam candidates will commence on January 1, 2025. Theory papers are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2025.

“The Practical Examinations/ IA for class X and XIl and the Board’s Annual Theory Examinations are scheduled to start w.e.f. 01/01/2025 and 15/02/2025 respectively,” CBSE stated in official notice.

For more details, students can visit cbse.gov.in.

Practical Exams for Winter-Bound Schools

Practical exams for winter-bound schools will take place from November 5 to December 5, 2024. These schools are expected to be closed in January 2025, affecting the January 1 start date for practical exams.

CBSE Board Practical Exam 2025 Official Notice

CBSE Releases Subject-Wise Marks Bifurcation

CBSE has also released guidelines for conducting practical examinations, projects, and internal assessments in winter-bound schools. Additionally, the board has provided subject-wise marks distribution for classes 10 and 12, detailing:

The maximum marks for each subject is 100, distributed among the theory, practical, project, and IA components.

CBSE Class 10 Marks Bifurcation 2025

CBSE Class 12 Bifurcation 2025

Upcoming Theory Exam

The date sheets for the theory exams are still pending. However, based on past trends, CBSE is likely to release the timetables in December.

Attendance Requirements

CBSE has emphasised that students must maintain a minimum attendance of 75% to be eligible for the board exams. A 25% relaxation in attendance may be granted in specific cases, such as medical emergencies or participation in national or international sports events, provided that proper documentation is submitted.

In 2025, approximately 4.4 million candidates will participate in the Class 10 and 12 board exams across 8,000 schools both in India and abroad.

Sample Papers available

CBSE has made sample papers for Class 10 and 12 board exams available on its academic website. Students can download these sample papers from cbseacademic.nic.in to practice and familiarize themselves with the marking scheme, exam format, and types of questions that will be asked.