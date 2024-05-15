CBSE Issues Show Cause Notice To 51 Students For Fake Certificates

representational pic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated disciplinary action against nearly 51 students for allegedly submitting fake certificates. This move comes after the board discovered discrepancies in the domicile certificates provided by these students.

According to an official notice by the CBSE, certain female and private category students belonging to the Children with Special Needs (CWSN) category were permitted to take the exams provisionally. However, one of the requirement for appearing in the examination was to submit a domicile certificate proving the candidate's residency in Delhi.

An official notification by CBSE reads, "The following Female and/or CWSN Private Category candidates were allowed to appear provisionally in the Board Examinations-2024 as per Notification dated 05.09.2023 (being bonafide resident of NCT Delhi) on the basis of orders of the Hon'ble High Court, Delhi in WPC No. 2830/2024 titled Rakhi Kaur & Ors. vs CBSE & Ors.; WPC No. 2841/2024 titled Kanishka vs CBSE & Ors.; WPC No. 2953/2024 titled Muskan vs CBSE & Ors.; WPC No. 3181/2024 titled Vineeta & Ors. vs CBSE & Ors.; WPC No. 4379/2024 titled Pavani Alagh vs CBSE & Ors.; and LPA No. 203/2024 titled Sara Sharma vs CBSE & Ors."

Upon verification, it was revealed that the domicile certificates submitted by these students were not authentic and had not been issued by the relevant authorities.

"The concerned issuing authorities have reported that the domicile certificates submitted by the aforesaid candidates have not been issued by them. Hence, the results of these candidates were not declared on May 13, 2024 and have been placed under Result Later (RL) category as per Rule 60 of the CBSE Examination Bye-Laws," the notification added.

The list of affected students has been made available on the CBSE website, and the board has issued a show cause notice to each of them. They have been given until May 21, 2024, to provide an explanation as to why their candidature should not be cancelled due to the submission of fake certificates.

In an official statement, CBSE stated, "All candidates are directed to submit their reply in the concerned Regional Office with all supporting documents within 7 days from the date of the notice i.e., latest by 21.05.2024 failing which their candidature will be cancelled."

This action underscores the board's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process and upholding standards of fairness and transparency. The board has emphasized that it will not tolerate any attempts to manipulate or falsify documents.