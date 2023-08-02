CBSE Compartment 2023: Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared Today on cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Compartment 2023: Class 10 Results To Be Declared Today | Representational Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the date for the Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment Result 2023. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results on the official CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment Results:

1. Visit the official CBSE website - cbseresults.nic.in

2. Upon accessing the website, students can find and click on the link labelled "CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Class 10 & 12 Supplementary." This link will direct you to the result page.

3. On the result page, students will be required to enter their examination details, such as roll number, school code, and other necessary credentials. After filling in the required information, they can submit it to view their individual results. The system will process the information, and their results will be displayed on the screen.

The CBSE Compartment Exams 2023 were held for Class 10 from July 17, 2023 to July 22, 2023. The exams for Class 12 were held in multiple shifts on July 17, 2023 itself. The compartment exam was held for those who did not clear the regular annual exam.

Students are advised to keep their relevant credentials ready to avoid any last-minute hassles to keep in loop with official website for more updates.

The Central Board Of Secondary Education had announced the result for the CBSE Senior Secondary School Examination Class 12 examination on May 12, 2023. The overall pass percentage this year stands at 87.33%. Going by the previous year’s results, the pass percentage has dropped by 5.38 percentage points. A total of 16,96,349 students appeared for the CBSE board exam. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 result is 93.12%.

