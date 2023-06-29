Indore: CBSE Compartment Practical Examination From July 6 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Class 10 and Class 12 practical tests for compartment exams will be held between July 6 and July 20, as announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

As per the CBSE notification, the board will conduct the practical examinations from July 6 for all subjects. However, the board said, “Students who earned a combined 33% or more in their theory and internal assessments have passed in the exam and will not be required to take an additional supplementary/compartment exam.”

The overall passing percentage in Class 10 board examination for the academic session 2022-23 was 93.12% and 87.33% in Class 12 board examination.

For regular students, practical examinations will be held in their schools. For private candidates, the practical examinations will be conducted in the examination centres where they had given their theory examinations.

The board instructed the schools to post the students' practical exam scores on the portal on the same day. CBSE added that requests for marks change will not be entertained by the board.

Suggesting students to be careful, Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE Schools' chairperson Isabel Swamy said, “Students who are required to appear in the practical examination's supplementary papers are expected to contact their school/examination centres at the earliest prior to 6th July. Their application must also contain a copy of their result/mark sheet and admit card.”