CBSE Class 12 results 2022; 92.71% pass and girls outdo boys

The CBSE Class 12 results 2022, have been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The board's overall pass rate was recorded at 92.71 percent this year.

Girls outperformed guys in the class 12 results by 3.29 percent. Boys secured a pass percentage of 91.25 percent, while girls achieved an overall pass percentage of 94.54 percent. The transgender students have achieved a pass percentage of 100%.

Trivandrum, which had a pass rate of 98.83 percent, came out on top as the best performing district, followed by Bengaluru, which had a pass rate of 98.16 percent, and Chennai, which had a pass rate of 97.79 percent.

More than 33,000 students achieved a score of 95 percent or above, while 1.34 lakh have scored more than 90%. Students can access the CBSE result websites and download their scorecards by entering their board exam roll number, birthdate, and school code.

Scorecards will also be accessible on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in in addition to the official websites: cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.