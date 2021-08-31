Mumbai: Cut-offs dip in third merit list, seats get filled fast

The third merit list for admission to Undergraduate (UG) programmes of the University of Mumbai (MU) has been declared on Monday. Degree colleges state they have few vacant seats left as the third list is the last merit round.

The cut-offs have dipped in the third merit list, said degree colleges. Neha Jagtiani, in-charge principal of RD National College, Bandra said, "The cut-offs have reduced for courses such as Bachelor of Arts (BA), Management Studies (BMS) and Media. The cut-offs have reduced as many students are opting for different courses based on choice of subjects."

The principal of a South Mumbai college said, "The cut-offs have reduced because students are shifting courses. But at the same time, seats are getting filled fast wherein very few seats are left. Students need to complete the admission process and confirm seats."

The cut-offs of St Xavier's College, Fort stood at 90.40 per cent for First Year Bachelor of Management Studies (FYBMS). The cut-offs for RA Podar College, Matunga stood at 95.2% for BCom, 95.20% for BMS Com 95.83, Arts 92.50%, Science 92.83% and 88.83% for others.

Students have time till September 4 to complete online verification and fee payment.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 01:12 AM IST