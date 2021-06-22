St. Xavier's High School, Vapi celebrates Father's Day on virtual platform through a series of activities

St. Xavier's High School, Vapi celebrated Father's Day on Virtual Platform through a series of activities. Various activities were organized for the students of Montessori section of Xavierites. Created a special emotional feeling among the students towards their father.

Speaking activities were organized for the little tots of Montessori classes, in which they were given an opportunity to express their feelings about their father. The students were also asked to send in one page a photograph with their father. Students in the primary section shared ten things they loved about their father, what they thought of their father or what they were proud of. ’ The students of the secondary section made a collage of father of all their family members. A written activity was conducted for students of grades VIII to X on topics related to the love and importance of father, to convey the message that father is the pillar of the family on which the whole family rests. To depict the importance of this day, unforgettable memories were refreshed by showing photos etc. and activities were also organized. Young children made a few lines about their father and made cards elsewhere. The students expressed special moments spent with their father. The students of the secondary section also gave oral expression on the moments spent with their father and made cards for them, write gratitude letters,

Students expressed their love and respect for their father by creating a photo gallery for him. In today's fast growing world, such activities revive the feeling of love and affection among family members.