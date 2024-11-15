 CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus, Sample Paper, & Marking Scheme Released
CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus, Sample Paper, & Marking Scheme Released

CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus, Sample Paper, & Marking Scheme Released

CBSE has denied reports of a 15% syllabus reduction for Class 10 and Class 12 exams, confirming that no open-book exams will be conducted. The 2025 board exams will follow the current system. The Class 12 Biology exam will carry 70 marks with no overall choice, but internal choices and diagrams are required in certain questions.

Friday, November 15, 2024
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that there will be no 15% reduction in the syllabi for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Additionally, the board has confirmed that there are no plans to conduct open-book exams for any subjects. This statement refutes recent reports circulating in the media about changes to the examination system.

In an official statement, CBSE emphasized, “No changes have been made to the examination system or internal assessment process, nor has any official notification been issued regarding these matters.” Therefore, the 2025 board exams will proceed as per the existing guidelines.

As for the Class 12 Biology exam, here’s a breakdown of the paper pattern, syllabus, and marking scheme:

The theory paper carries 70 marks and must be completed in three hours.

The sample paper, available on cbseacademic.nic.in, consists of five sections and 33 questions in total.

Paper Breakdown:

Section 1: 16 questions, each worth 1 mark.

Section 2: 5 questions, each worth 2 marks.

Section 3: 7 questions, each worth 3 marks.

Section 4: 2 case-based questions, each worth 4 marks.

Section 5: 3 questions, each worth 5 marks.

There is no overall choice in the paper, though internal choices are provided in some questions. Students must attempt only one of the alternatives where given. Neat and well-labelled diagrams should be included wherever necessary.

CBSE Class 12 Biology syllabus

Sample paper

