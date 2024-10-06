CBSE Board Exams 2025: Class 10 & 12 Timetable To Be OUT Soon; Check Details Inside

Representative image |

CBSE Board Exams 2025: The timetable for the 2025 board exams administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to be released shortly. The dates of the board exams for classes 10 and 12 are eagerly anticipated by the students who will be taking them. However, the Board has not yet confirmed the date of the schedule's release.

The exam timetable will be released on the CBSE’s official website, cbse.gov.in. The CBSE has anticipated that around 44 lakh students will appear for the Class 10 and 12 examinations this year.

Steps To Download Exam Timetable

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the exam schedule link

Step 3: Click to open the document

Step 4: The timetable will now appear on your screen

Step 5: Examine the information carefully and record the subjects and dates of the examinations.

Step 6: Save and download for future use

LOC Submission Concludes

The period for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) is ended, according to the CBSE. An official notice stated that schools had just three days to finish the process since October 4, 2024, was the deadline for submitting LOCs with the standard charge.



For schools to register eligible students for the Class 10 and 12 Board examinations, they must submit the List of Candidates (LOC). The students who have their names included in the LOC submission online will be the only ones able to take the next exams.

CBSE 2025 Guidelines

For the impending class 10 and 12 board exams in 2025, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has mandated that all schools install CCTV cameras in test halls. This regulation is applicable to all schools under the CBSE's affiliation.



The letter to school principals and head teachers informs them that CCTV-equipped rooms would be used to administer the board exams for classes 10 and 12.

"The Board has decided that all the schools that would be fixed as examination centers must have the facility of closed-circuit television (CCTV). If any school does not have a CCTV facility, the school will not be considered for fixing the examination centre," read the notice addressing the school principals.

"To ensure that examinations are conducted smoothly and fairly, a CCTV Policy has been developed by the CBSE which is enclosed herewith. All the schools are directed to ensure that they have CCTV installed in their schools as per the policy if they do not have and wish to convey their consent to the Board for fixing their school as an examination centre," it added.