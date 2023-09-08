CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration For Class 10, 12 Private Candidate Begins From September 12

Registration for CBSE Board exam 2024 | Representative Image

New Delhi: The registration for Central Board of Senior Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th and 12th private students will begin on September 12. Those interested can submit their online application through the official website at cbse.gov.in.

The last date to fill the online form for students without paying the late fee fee is October 11. The registration window will close on October 19 but students will have to pay additional Rs 2,000 as late fee for submitting their application from October 12 to 19.

Eligibility criteria for submitting the forms:

Students who have been declared essential repeat in 2023-23 examination.

Candidates who have been placed in compartment in board’s main examination in 2023.

Candidates who have been placed in compartment in first chance in August 2023.

Candidates who have been declared fail in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022.

Passed out candidates of 2023 who wish to appear for improving their performance in one or more subjects.

Passed out candidates of 2022 and 2023 who wish to appear in an additional subject.

Female candidates who are bonafide residents of Delhi.

Physically handicapped candidates who are resident of Delhi and have attained the age for appearing in Class 10.

As per the CBSE, this will be the last chance for female students of Delhi and candidates who are physically disabled to appear in the CBSE Class 10 private examination, 2024.

The scheme will be discontinued following the examination, it added.

For female students from Delhi need to submit bonafide certificate, meanwhile physically handicapped students will have to upload a medical certificate.

Direct link to check notice for CBSE Class 10

CBSE class 10th Private Candidate Registration. | CBSE

CBSE class 12th Private Candidate Registration. | CBSE

Class 10, 12 Private Candidate Registration Fee:

Candidates need to pay Rs 1,500 as registration fee.

Candidates from Nepal will have to pay the same fee but students taking the examination in other countries will have to pay Rs 10,000.

Indian candidates need to pay Rs 300 for each additional subject students, meanwhile candidates from Nepal and other countries will have to make a payment of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively.