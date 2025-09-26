CBSE Board Exam 2026: Board Issues Final Reminder To Schools For Class 10th, 12th Candidate List Submission

CBSE Board Exam 2026 | Official Website

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked all the schools affiliated to it to submit and complete the List of Candidates (LOC) for Class X and Class XII board exams 2026 on or before September 30, 2025. The board cautioned that the submission portal will be closed at 11:59:59 pm on September 30 for normal routine work and will open only on October 3. Schools that do not adhere to the deadline by available fee modes could be charged a late fee if they submit after the portal opens on October 3.

Important Dates | CBSE Notification

CBSE had already issued a notice (CBSE/LOC/X-XII/2025-2026 dated 28 August 2025) and circular on 9 September, outlining the eligibility and deadline for LOC submission. Although the fee payment deadline by challan has lapsed, schools may submit LOC through other channels until 30 September.

Board Exam Schedule Released

In addition to the LOC advisory, CBSE also brought out the Class X and XII date sheets. Examination is to start from February 17, 2026, with Class X exams conducted in two phases: Phase I for all students and Phase II for students who want improvement or flexibility. Arrangements are specially made for sports and Olympiad students, who will sit in Phase II as per their time schedules.

Authorities have stressed timely filing of the LOC to allow for glitch-free admit card processing and exam organisation. Schools are urged to strictly follow deadlines to prevent disruptions in exam preparations and student reporting.