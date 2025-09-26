 CBSE Board Exam 2026: Board Issues Final Reminder To Schools For Class 10th, 12th Candidate List Submission
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE Board Exam 2026: Board Issues Final Reminder To Schools For Class 10th, 12th Candidate List Submission

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Board Issues Final Reminder To Schools For Class 10th, 12th Candidate List Submission

CBSE has issued a final reminder to all affiliated schools to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026 by September 30, 2025. The submission portal will close at 11:59 p.m. and reopen only on October 3.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
CBSE Board Exam 2026 | Official Website

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked all the schools affiliated to it to submit and complete the List of Candidates (LOC) for Class X and Class XII board exams 2026 on or before September 30, 2025. The board cautioned that the submission portal will be closed at 11:59:59 pm on September 30 for normal routine work and will open only on October 3. Schools that do not adhere to the deadline by available fee modes could be charged a late fee if they submit after the portal opens on October 3.

Important Dates

Important Dates | CBSE Notification

CBSE had already issued a notice (CBSE/LOC/X-XII/2025-2026 dated 28 August 2025) and circular on 9 September, outlining the eligibility and deadline for LOC submission. Although the fee payment deadline by challan has lapsed, schools may submit LOC through other channels until 30 September.

Read Also
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10 To Be Held In Two Phases For The First Time; Check Schedule Here
article-image

Board Exam Schedule Released

In addition to the LOC advisory, CBSE also brought out the Class X and XII date sheets. Examination is to start from February 17, 2026, with Class X exams conducted in two phases: Phase I for all students and Phase II for students who want improvement or flexibility. Arrangements are specially made for sports and Olympiad students, who will sit in Phase II as per their time schedules.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi’s Mumbai Visit Postponed; Fadnavis Discusses Flood Relief And Development Projects In Delhi
PM Modi’s Mumbai Visit Postponed; Fadnavis Discusses Flood Relief And Development Projects In Delhi
VIDEO: Navi Mumbai Police Destroys Narcotics Substance Worth ₹26.48 Crore At Waste Management Facility In Taloja MIDC
VIDEO: Navi Mumbai Police Destroys Narcotics Substance Worth ₹26.48 Crore At Waste Management Facility In Taloja MIDC
Sangita Jindal Conferred Prestigious French Honour For Arts And Heritage Work
Sangita Jindal Conferred Prestigious French Honour For Arts And Heritage Work
Chhattisgarh News: Roof Collapse At Godawari Power & Ispat Limited Plant In Raipur Leaves 6 Dead, Several Injured
Chhattisgarh News: Roof Collapse At Godawari Power & Ispat Limited Plant In Raipur Leaves 6 Dead, Several Injured

Authorities have stressed timely filing of the LOC to allow for glitch-free admit card processing and exam organisation. Schools are urged to strictly follow deadlines to prevent disruptions in exam preparations and student reporting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

APSSB Registration 2025 Process Ends Soon; Check Details Here

APSSB Registration 2025 Process Ends Soon; Check Details Here

MPSC Postpones State Services Preliminary Exam To November 9, Citing Floods

MPSC Postpones State Services Preliminary Exam To November 9, Citing Floods

AIBE 20 Notification 2025 Out At allindiabarexamination.com; Registration Starts September 29, Exam...

AIBE 20 Notification 2025 Out At allindiabarexamination.com; Registration Starts September 29, Exam...

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 Declared For 19,838 Posts; What's Next?

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 Declared For 19,838 Posts; What's Next?

IBPS PO 2025 Preliminary Exam Results OUT At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS PO 2025 Preliminary Exam Results OUT At ibps.in; Direct Link Here