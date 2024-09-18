 CBSE Begins Registration for Class 9 and 11 Students Today; Check Fees Structure & Guidelines Here
The deadline for registration without a late fee is October 16, with fees ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 2,600, depending on the category.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated the registration process for Class 9 and 11 students today, September 18, via parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. CBSE schools are required to submit enrollment data to facilitate the planning of Class 10 and 12 board exams for the upcoming academic year.

The board emphasised the importance of accurate and timely data submission, stating that it helps in communicating students' details to parents and ensures that personal information is error-free. Registration is crucial for eligibility to take the CBSE board exams in 2025, as only students whose names are submitted by the deadline will be allowed to participate.

The deadline for submitting registration data without a late fee is October 16, while submissions can be made with a late fee from October 16 to 18. Registration will close on October 24. Schools are urged to update their information on the Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) and the HPE portal before registration.

CTET 2024: CBSE Starts Registration For December Session Exam, Direct Link To Apply, Eligibility &...
Registration Fees

- Class 9 and 11 Registration Fees (Indian Students):

- Without Late Fee: Rs 300 (both classes)

- With Late Fee: Rs 2,300 (both classes)

- Class 9 and 11 Registration Fees (Students Abroad):

- Without Late Fee: Rs 500 (Class 9), Rs 600 (Class 11)

- With Late Fee: Rs 2,500 (Class 9), Rs 2,600 (Class 11)

Additional fees include a training fee of Rs 20,000 and a sports fee of Rs 10,000 for both classes. Schools have been reminded to ensure that only eligible teachers are listed for evaluation purposes to maintain the quality of assessment.

