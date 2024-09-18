CTET 2024: CBSE Starts Registration For December Session Exam, Direct Link To Apply, Eligibility & Application Details Here

Representational photo | Pexhere.com

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024. Online applications opened on September 17 and will remain open until October 16, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, ctet.nic.in. The exam is scheduled for December 1, 2024.

Exam Structure

CTET is designed to assess candidates’ eligibility for teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools. The exam comprises two papers:

Paper 1: Intended for candidates seeking to teach classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2: For those aspiring to teach classes 6 to 8.

Each paper will contain 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with each question carrying one mark. Paper 2 will be held from 9:30 am to noon, while Paper 1 will take place from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the following educational qualifications:

For Paper 1: Completion of 12th grade with a minimum of 50% marks, along with a two-year D.El.Ed course or a four-year B.El.Ed course.

For Paper 2: A graduation degree with at least 50% marks and a B.Ed or an equivalent qualification.

Age Limit: Candidates must be at least 18 years old to appear for CTET, with no upper age limit imposed.

Application Process

To apply for CTET December 2024, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official CTET website: ctet.nic.in.

Click on the “Apply Online” option and fill out the application form.

Complete the online application for CTET December 2024.

Upload scanned copies of necessary documents, including a signature and photograph.

Pay the application fee as required.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The application fee for the CTET exam is structured as follows:

For General and OBC (non-creamy layer):

Rs 1000 for one paper

Rs 1200 for both papers

For SC, ST, and Divyang candidates:

Rs 500 for one paper

Rs 600 for both papers

Application Start Date: September 17, 2024

Application End Date: October 16, 2024

Exam Date: December 1, 2024

Candidates are encouraged to prepare thoroughly and ensure they meet all eligibility requirements before applying.

For more updates, regularly check the official CTET website.