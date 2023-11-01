 CBSE Announces Special Exams For Students Missing 2024 Board Exams Due To Sports Commitments
The Central Board of Secondary Education recently announced that special exams will be conducted for students missing their board exams due to sports commitments.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Sees Rise In Participation Of Students In District-Level School Sports Competitions |

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is making provisions for students involved in national or international sports events and international Olympiads scheduled to occur during the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in February-March 2024. This initiative aims to support the educational aspirations of young individuals who are also active in sports.

According to the latest release, the CBSE has announced that these special exams will be held at a later date to accommodate students whose exam dates coincide with their participation in national and international sports events, as well as international Olympiads. This includes considering travel dates for these events in 2024.

To apply for the special exams, schools must submit applications to the relevant regional office by December 31. These applications should be accompanied by recommendations from the Sports Authority of India and the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, respectively. Additionally, students must obtain a certificate of participation from the designated officers of the relevant organizations.

To be eligible for these special exams, the sports events must be officially recognized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). For the Olympiads, recognition by the Homi Bhabha Center for Science Education (HBCSE) is required. It's important to note that there won't be separate opportunities for compartment or practical exams in the CBSE 2024 examination schedule.

article-image

