Special Student Deals: Exclusive Discounts On Clothing, Electronics, And More

Are you a student looking to save big on your favorite products and enjoy some fantastic freebies?

Look no further! We've compiled an exclusive list of top-notch discounts tailored specifically for students. From fashionable clothing to cutting-edge electronics, restaurants and more, this selection offers students incredible deals and freebies that are just a click away.

Read on to discover the exclusive student discounts listed for you.

Student Discounts on Electronic Gadgets:

Apple:

Apple extends discounts on a range of its products, including MacBooks, iMacs, iPads, Apple TVs, and more. They also sweeten the deal by offering a complimentary pair of AirPods to students purchasing an iPad.

Lenovo:

Lenovo generously offers a special 20% discount to students on their laptops, requiring only a valid student ID to unlock this fantastic deal.

Realme:

Realme caters to student needs by providing a 5% discount on their products. To avail of this offer, students can register with StudentBeans and enjoy the savings.

Acer:

Acer believes in empowering students with a 10% discount and free shipping on all orders, making their products even more accessible.

Lifestyle Discounts for Students:

Lenskart:

At Lenskart, students are treated to a 10% discount on their purchases. All that's required is student verification and registration during the checkout process on their website.

Lakme:

Lakme pampers students with an exclusive discount of up to 20% on their beauty services at Lakme salons, making self-care more affordable.

Nike:

For the sports enthusiasts, Nike offers an enticing discount of up to 10% on their website, Nike.com, enabling students to gear up for their athletic pursuits without breaking the bank.

Belacci

Belacci offers an exclusive 10% discount on all items exclusively for students.

Theme Parks Discounts For Students:

Imagica

Imagica presents the "College Funbaazi" special student discount, allowing college students currently in Junior College (11th & 12th Std.) or pursuing Undergrad studies to enjoy a day at the theme park for just ₹749.

Wonderla

Wonderla extends a flat 20% discount on theme park tickets for students below the age of 22 at Wonderla Kochi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad parks.

Airways That Offer Student Discounts :

Air India

Air India provides students in India with a concessionary discount on the base fare for domestic flights, facilitating travel between home and school, subject to specific criteria.

Go Indigo

Go Indigo offers students aged 12 and above a 6% discount on base fare and an additional 10kg of baggage allowance. A valid student ID is essential for verification during check-in.

Spice Jet

Spice Jet extends a special 10% discount to students on all domestic flights, accompanied by an extra 10kg baggage allowance, with terms and conditions to be met for eligibility.

Emirates

Emirates rewards students who book flights by March 31, 2024, using the promo code STUDENT with discounts of up to 10% on Economy Class and Business Class fares. Additionally, enjoy an extra 10kg or one additional piece on top of the generous baggage allowances and flexible flight change options.

Hotels Offering Student Discounts :

HostelWorld

HostelWorld provides student discounts of up to 8% on hotel bookings worldwide, subject to specific criteria and conditions.

Marriott Hotel

Students under 25 years of age can avail themselves of the offer at Marriott hotels upon presenting an official student ID during check-in.

In summary, these exclusive student discounts are your ticket to enjoying more while spending less. Whether you're diving into the world of technology, upgrading your style, or indulging in self-care, these deals have got you covered.

