 Indian Student Mobility Report: Indian Students' Overseas Education Expenditure To Hit $70 Billion Per Year By 2025
Indian students are diversifying their study abroad destinations, with countries like Germany, Ireland, and Singapore gaining favor. Their spending on overseas education is set to reach $70 billion annually by 2025.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

As per the latest findings in the Indian Student Mobility Report 2023 published by the Global Education Conclave, even after the annual growth in the number of Indian students choosing higher education abroad, their overseas expenditure is projected to reach $70 billion by 2025.

The report reveals that in 2023, approximately 1.3 million Indian students are pursuing their education overseas, with the leading Indian states for outbound students being Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

Titled "Beyond Beds & Boundaries: Indian Student Mobility Report, 2023," this report offers valuable insights into the trends and dynamics of Indian students seeking higher education opportunities abroad, with a particular emphasis on popular destinations like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

Interestingly, the report highlights that in recent times, other countries such as Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Ireland, Singapore, Russia, Philippines, France, and New Zealand have also gained popularity as preferred destinations for international education.

This marks a shift from the traditional preference for countries like the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia among Indian students.

According to the report, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, and Maharashtra lead in terms of students going abroad, each contributing 12.5% to the total. Following closely are Gujarat, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu, with 8% from each, and Karnataka at 6%. The rest of the states collectively account for 33% of Indian students studying abroad.

