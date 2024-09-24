 CBSE 2025 Exam Dates Revealed: Class 10 & 12 Exam Likely Starting From This Date; Check Tentative Datesheet Here
Practical exams will have a separate date sheet, supervised by external examiners for Class 12 and school teachers for Class 10. Students are encouraged to begin preparations and check the official website for updates.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the examination timetable for Class 10 and 12 board exams in December 2024. The exams are expected to start on February 15, 2025, continuing the trend from previous years. Since 2023, CBSE has consistently commenced exams on this date, except during 2021 and 2022 when they were postponed due to COVID-19.

The 2025 exams will be conducted in a pen-and-paper format, with a separate date sheet for practical exams. Class 12 practicals will be supervised by external examiners, while Class 10 practicals will be managed by school teachers.

CBSE Board Exam Dates: Steps to Download CBSE Date Sheet 2025

Students can download the timetable by following these steps:

1. Visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on the link for "CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2025" or "CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2025."

3. A PDF containing the timetable will appear; view and download it for future reference.

Tentative Exam Schedule for Class 10

Here are the tentative dates for Class 10 exams based on previous trends (subject to change):

February 15, 2025: Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa

February 17, 2025: Security, Automotive, Financial Markets, Tourism, Beauty and Wellness

February 19, 2025: Hindustani Music, Bookkeeping, Accountancy

February 20, 2025: Sanskrit

February 21, 2025: Regional Languages (Urdu, Bengali, Tamil, etc.)

February 24, 2025: Hindi

February 25, 2025: Various Language Courses

February 26, 2025: Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, etc.

March 3, 2025: English (Language and Literature)

March 4, 2025: Elements of Business, Healthcare, Retail

March 7, 2025: Science

March 10, 2025: Home Science, Multi Skill Foundation

March 11, 2025: Arabic, Russian, German, etc.

March 12, 2025: Social Science

March 15, 2025: Mathematics (Standard and Basic)

March 17, 2025: Computer Applications, IT, AI

Students are encouraged to begin their preparations as the exam date approaches and are advised to regularly check the official CBSE website for updates and announcements regarding the timetable.

