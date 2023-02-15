CBSE 2023 class 10, 12 board exams begin; over 38 lakh students to appear

The CBSE Class 10 board exams will be conducted for 76 subjects till March 21, whereas Class 12 exams will be taken for 115 subjects till April 5. | IStocks(Representative Image)

CBSE 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 final exams begin today, Wednesday, February 15. The CBSE admit cards for board exams have been made available on cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 10 board exams will be conducted for 76 subjects till March 21, whereas Class 12 exams will be taken for 115 subjects till April 5.

More than 38 lakh students are set to appear for the examinations from 7, 250 centres and 26 countries, including India.

"Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in examination hall," stated the instructions issued by the board.

"To ensure that the students are appearing in the exams without any stress, CBSE has fixed the timetable in such a manner that students are getting sufficient for the preparation of examination in all the subjects," said an official statement by CBSE.

9,39,566 female candidates, 12,47,364 male candidates, and 10 students from other gender categories will be appearing for the Class 10 board exams, while 7,45,433 male candidates and 9,51,332 female candidates will attend Class 12 board exams.

