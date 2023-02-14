CBSE Board Exams 2023: Maharashtra to have “copying-free” exam halls in all districts

Representational Image

Mumbai: In the run up to the class 10 and 12th CBSE board exams, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to introduce “copying-free” examinations in the state.

As per this decision, the exam centres will be designated as ultra sensitive, sensitive and normal categories, depending on past incidents of cheating.

Section 144 of the CrPC which bans the assembly of four or more persons will be imposed in the vicinity of exam halls.

Further, no unauthorised person will be allowed within 50 meters of exam centres, all Xerox shops within 50 metres will be shut and police will be deployed extensively.

The government has decided to replicate this model in all districts across the state. It will also conduct workshops for headmasters, teachers and other stakeholders to educate them about the decision. Parents and students will also be made aware of the decision.

