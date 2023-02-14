CBSE to conduct Class 10, 12 board exams from February 15 to April 5; read details here

Representational Image

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct Class 10, and 12 exams from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

More than 38 lakh students are set to appear for the examinations from 7, 250 centres and 26 countries, including India.

9,39,566 female candidates, 12,47,364 male candidates, and 10 students from other gender categories will be appearing for the Class 10 board exams, while 7,45,433 male candidates and 9,51,332 female candidates will attend Class 12 board exams.

CBSE, in a statement, has maintained that all important information concerning the exams has been delivered to the centre.

"To ensure that the students are appearing in the exams without any stress, CBSE has fixed the timetable in such a manner that students are getting sufficient for the preparation of examination in all the subjects," said an official statement by CBSE.

