 CAT 2024 Registration Deadline Extended; Last Chance For Candidates To Apply By September 20
The registration deadline for CAT 2024 has been extended to September 20, 2024. Eligibility criteria include a minimum 50% CGPA for bachelor's degrees (45% for reserved categories) and completion of a recognised three-year program.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
CAT 2024 | Official website

CAT 2024 Registrations: The deadline for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 has been extended to September 20, 2024. This is the last chance for interested students to sign up and complete the application process. Candidates who wish to appear for CAT 2024 can find the application link on the IIM Calcutta's official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to complete the registration process was September 13, 2024. However, an extension in the deadline was announced on the same day.

Application Fees:

- General and EWS categories: Rs 2,500

- SC, ST, and PwD categories: Rs 1,250

Eligibility Criteria For CAT 2024

A minimum CGPA of 50% is needed for a bachelor's degree (45% for SC, ST, PwD, and DA categories).

Completing a three-year program from an accredited university—remote, online, or conventional—is required.

Students in their final year and those who are awaiting their degree results are also qualified.

Professional degrees like the FCAI, ICWA, CS, CA, or ICWA are also required.

How Do I Apply?

Step 1: First, visit the official website.

Step 2: Search the homepage for the link to the application.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information and log in.

Step 4: After that, complete the application.

Step 5: Upload the necessary files

Step 6: Cover the required application costs.

Step 7: Send the application

Step 8: Download and save for later.

Applicants should ensure that, before submitting the form, all information has been checked carefully and completely. Uploads of legitimate, trustworthy documents are required.

Examination Details

This year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will host the CAT 2024 exam. On November 24, the CAT 2024 exam is scheduled to occur. Three shifts will be held for the exam: 8:30 am to 10:30 am for the first shift, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm for the second shift, and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm for the third shift. The CAT 2024 entrance card will be made available by the college on November 4.

The Common Admission Test (CAT), an entrance exam that is administered across India, is a requirement for admission to two postgraduate management programs: the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM). Every year, one of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) administers the exam in turn.

