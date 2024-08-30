7 Easy Ways To Ace Competitive Exams: JEE, NEET, CAT & More

By: Siksha M | August 30, 2024
Many students opt to appear for the competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CAT, CET and more. Take a look at these techniques to crack these exams!
Use Online Resources: Many of the toppers have admitted to using apps like Youtube proving helpful for studies. The wide-range of videos help students understand the concepts better.
Join Study Groups: Study with peers to discuss difficult topics and solve problems together. This can provide new insights and make learning more engaging.
Understand, Don’t Memorise: It is very important to understand the concepts to be able to remeber and apply them during the exam. If you understand something, iut automatically becomes easy to deal with.
Make a Study Plan: Create a daily and realistic study plan for yourself. This will help you cover all the important topics without making you feel overwhelmed.
Take Breaks: Students need to take frequent breaks to focus better. One should especially take a refresher between two topics.
Practice Regularly: The more you practice, the better you get at it. Regular practice also helps to build your confidence, helping you score better.
