 CAT 2024 Registration Closes Today: Check Last Year's Top IIM Cut-Offs
The online exam will be held on November 24 in three shifts, with admit cards issued on November 4. For CAT 2023, the cutoff scores for top IIMs were... Read More

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 09:29 AM IST
The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) will close the Common Admission Test 2024 (CAT 2024) registration window today, September 13. Interested and eligible candidates should complete the registration by visiting iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT 2024 exam will be held online on November 24 in three shifts: 8:30-10:30 am, 12:30-2:30 pm, and 4:30-6:30 pm. Admit cards will be issued on November 4. The exam will consist of 66 questions across three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA).

Registration Fee:

- Rs 2,500 for General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates

- Rs 1,250 for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) applicants

Payment can be made online via credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking.

Eligibility Criteria:

- A bachelor’s degree with at least 50% CGPA (45% for SC, ST, and PwD) from a recognized university.

- The degree must be a 3-year program and can be obtained through regular, distance, or online modes.

- Final year students and those with professional degrees like CA, CS, ICWA, or FCAI are eligible.

- Both fresh graduates and working professionals can apply; work experience is not mandatory but beneficial.

For CAT 2023, the cutoff scores for top IIMs were:

- IIM Ahmedabad: 85

- IIM Bangalore: 85

- IIM Calcutta: 85

- IIM Lucknow: 90

- IIM Indore: 90

- IIM Kozhikode: 85

- IIM Amritsar: 90

- IIM Nagpur: 85

- IIM Sambalpur: 93

- IIM Trichy: 93

- IIM Raipur: 93

- IIM Ranchi: 90

