CAT 2023 Registration: Check Cut-offs Of MBA Programmes Offered By IIMs

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 registration window is set to close today (September 13) at 5 p.m. Candidates who have not yet applied for the Common Admission Test 2023 can do so by visiting the official website iimcat.ac.in.

According to previous years’ CAT cut-off patterns, candidates who score between 95 to 100 will have an upper hand in getting admission to IIMs. It is important to note that the factors affecting the CAT cut-off 2023 score are the total number of applicants who appeared in the exam, the difficulty level of the question paper, the ranking of colleges and the previous year’s CAT cut-off patterns.

The Expected CAT Cutoff 2023 (percentile) for IIMs:

IIM Ahmedabad- 99 Percentile

IIM Bangalore- 100 Percentile

IIM Calcutta - 99 Percentile

IIM Lucknow- 97+ Percentile

IIM Indore- 97 + Percentile

IIM Kozhikode- 98+ Percentile

IIM Trichy- 94 + Percentile

IIM Raipur- 94 + percentile

IIM Ranchi- 94 + percentile

IIM Kashipur- 94 + Percentile

IIM Vizag- 92 percentile

IIM Udaipur- 92 percentile

IIM Bodhgaya- 92 percentile

IIM Amritsar- 95+ percentile

IIM Sambalpur- 95+ percentile

IIM Nagpur- 95+ percentile

IIM Shillong- 90 + percentile

IIM Sirmaur- 95 + percentile

IIM Rohtak- 95= percentile

1164 MBA colleges accept CAT 2023 scores for admission to various management programmes. Of which, 1,026 are private colleges. Know CAT cut-offs of top non-IIMs institutions.

List of Other top MBA colleges

Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi- 98.20 Percentile

Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi- 98+ Percentile

Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) Chennai- 90+ Percentile

SJMSOM, IIT Bombay- 99+ Percentile

Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad- 90+ Percentile

MDI Gurgaon CAT cutoff- 95+ Percentile

SPJIMR CAT cutoff 2023- 85+ Percentile

XIMB CAT Cutoff 2023- 90+ Percentile

Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras- 95+ Percentile

T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) Manipal- 85+ Percentile

