CAT 2023 Registration: Check Cut-offs Of MBA Programmes Offered By IIMs

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 registration window is set to close today (September 13) at 5 p.m. Candidates who have not yet applied for the Common Admission Test 2023 can do so by visiting the official website iimcat.ac.in.
According to previous years’ CAT cut-off patterns, candidates who score between 95 to 100 will have an upper hand in getting admission to IIMs. It is important to note that the factors affecting the CAT cut-off 2023 score are the total number of applicants who appeared in the exam, the difficulty level of the question paper, the ranking of colleges and the previous year’s CAT cut-off patterns.
The Expected CAT Cutoff 2023 (percentile) for IIMs:
IIM Ahmedabad- 99 Percentile
IIM Bangalore- 100 Percentile
IIM Calcutta - 99 Percentile
IIM Lucknow- 97+ Percentile
IIM Indore- 97 + Percentile
IIM Kozhikode- 98+ Percentile
IIM Trichy- 94 + Percentile
IIM Raipur- 94 + percentile
IIM Ranchi- 94 + percentile
IIM Kashipur- 94 + Percentile
IIM Vizag- 92 percentile
IIM Udaipur- 92 percentile
IIM Bodhgaya- 92 percentile
IIM Amritsar- 95+ percentile
IIM Sambalpur- 95+ percentile
IIM Nagpur- 95+ percentile
IIM Shillong- 90 + percentile
IIM Sirmaur- 95 + percentile
IIM Rohtak- 95= percentile
1164 MBA colleges accept CAT 2023 scores for admission to various management programmes. Of which, 1,026 are private colleges. Know CAT cut-offs of top non-IIMs institutions.
List of Other top MBA colleges
Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi- 98.20 Percentile
Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi- 98+ Percentile
Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) Chennai- 90+ Percentile
SJMSOM, IIT Bombay- 99+ Percentile
Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad- 90+ Percentile
MDI Gurgaon CAT cutoff- 95+ Percentile
SPJIMR CAT cutoff 2023- 85+ Percentile
XIMB CAT Cutoff 2023- 90+ Percentile
Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras- 95+ Percentile
T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) Manipal- 85+ Percentile
