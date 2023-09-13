CAT 2023 Application Process Closes Today At 5Pm, Check Details Here

IIM CAT 2023 registration | IStocks

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 registration window is set to close today (September 13) at 5 p.m. Candidates who have not yet applied for the Common Admission Test 2023 can do so by visiting the official website iimcat.ac.in. The CAT, a computer-based test, will be administered on Sunday, November 26, 2023, in three sessions by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), Lucknow.

According to a press release, CAT 2023 will be held in about 155 cities, and candidates will be able to choose any six test cities in order of choice.

Reservations:

Applicants need to be cautious while applying, as no changes in the category will be entertained after CAT registration.



Registration:

The registration fee for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates is ₹ 1,200, while it is ₹ 2,400 for candidates of other categories. It's important to note that fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances, as per the notification. Registration for CAT opened on August 2.

Eligibility criteria

Bachelor's degree holders or final year graduation students from any stream are eligible to apply for the CAT 2023 exam.



Important dates:

Admit card download: October 25

Test date: November 26, 2023

Result declaration: Second week of January 2024 (Tentative)

The CAT 2023 exam will be held for two hours and will have three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

The CAT 2023 exam is a prerequisite for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programs at IIMs. However, the scores of the CAT 2023 exam can also be used by non-IIM member institutions that are listed on the CAT website. IIMs do not have any role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.