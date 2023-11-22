CAT 2023: IIM Kozhikode Brings Major Changes In Admission Process; Gender, Academic Diversity Given Weightage

IIM Kozhikode | Inside IIM

An updated admissions policy for its management programs for the 2024–25 academic year has been made available by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode. Notably, the MBA admissions process will now definitively give CAT 2023 scores a weightage of 35%.

Significant adjustments have been made to IIM Kozhikode's PGP admission policy, which now gives 10% weight to gender diversity and 5% to academic diversity. This is different from the past procedure, in which the combined weight of both factors contributed only 10% to the shortlisting of candidates.

November 26, 2023 is when the CAT 2023 exams are expected to be held.

Three Step Selection Process

This year, IIM Kozhikode will use a three-step selection procedure consisting of registration, a personal interview, and shortlisting for the Writing Ability Test for PG admissions. The students' performance in the WAT and PI sections as well as their CAT 2023 score will determine who makes the final shortlist. The final week of January 2024 will see the release by IIM Kozhikode of the list of candidates shortlisted for stage 2, and the second week of May 2024 will see the announcement of the final merit list.

Stage 1 (Minimum score)

A positive scaled score in each of the CAT 2023 sections is required of applicants selecting IIM Kozhikode in their application forms. For graduates, a minimum aggregate of 60% is required, or the equivalent; for holders of CA, CMA(ICWA), or CS, it is 50%. There are criteria for particular combinations as well. If this step is finished successfully, you can register for the PGP program.

Stage 2 (Aggregate Index Score)

PI call is decided by the Aggregate Index Score (AIS). AIS is made up of work experience, gender/academic diversity, Class X & XII scores, and CAT 2023 performance.

The weighting of each component is preset, taking into account modifications for candidates who do not have Class XII marks because of Covid-19.

Stage 3 (PI & WAT)

Candidates who have been shortlisted from Stage 2 go through PI and WAT at specific locations. Essay writing is required for the assessment, while PI will assess a candidate's academic performance as well as personality, communication skills, and work experience.

The culmination of CAT 2023, PI, WAT, and resume assessment results in final scores serve as the foundation for admission offers and category-specific merit lists.