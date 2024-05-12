Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test Paper 1 Admit Card Released; Check Exam Schedule

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Starts Registration For SSE Mains Exam, Apply Now! | Representative Image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has activated the link to download the State Teacher Eligibility Test (Bihar STET) Paper 1 admit card 2024 on its official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Exam Schedule



The Bihar TET will be held from May 18 to 29, with Paper 2 taking place from June 11 to 20. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5:30 p. Students can download the Paper 1 admit card from the official website by entering their application number and date of birth. The admit card for Bihar TET Paper 2 will be issued in June.

Students must bring the Bihar STET admit card 2024, which includes a coloured photograph, as well as any government ID, to the exam centre. Candidates appearing in the first shift must report to the exam centre by 8.30 a.m., and the gate will close at 9.30 a.m. Those taking the exam during the second shift must arrive at the exam centre by 1.30 p.m.

Exam Pattern



The Bihar STET exam will consist of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs), with each question carrying one mark. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the Bihar STET 2024 exam.



BSEB STET Admit Card 2024: How to Download



-Visit the official website, bsebstet.com.

-Now, click the Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 link.

-After entering your registration ID and submitting, the Bihar STET admit card will appear on the screen.

-Download the Bihar STET admit card and print it out for future reference.