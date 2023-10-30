IIM Kozhikode Launches Global MBA Programme With University Of Western Australia

IIM Kozhikode | Inside IIM

The University of Western Australia and Indian Institute of Management - Kozhikode (IIM-Kozhikode) have launched a global Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in the online mode. Students who will take part in this programme will be receiving a professional certificate in Advanced Business Management from IIM Kozhikode, and an MBA (global) from UWA.

Mid- to senior-level working individuals who want to upskill in the quickly evolving global business scene and become great candidates for hiring brands, especially those with international operations, are the target audience for this 24-month Global MBA program. IIM Kozhikode and UWA lecturers will be teaching the programme. Real-world case studies are also a part of the curriculum, and one of the program's main features is an international community that will support creativity, global learning, and cross-border cooperation.

The programme costs Rs 5,62,000 + GST and is scheduled to start on December 21. Participants will obtain alumni status from UWA upon program completion, giving them access to unique alumni events and networking opportunities.