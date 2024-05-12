Digital India Corporation Opens Vacancies For 16 Positions; APPLY NOW!

Representative Image

Digital India Corporation (DIC) is seeking to hire QA Testers, UX Designers, Security Engineers, Manager/Deputy Manager Onboarding Technical Assistants, and Full Stack Developers with experience in React and Node JS. This hiring procedure will cover 16 roles.

Through the official website, dic.gov.in, interested candidates can apply for Digital India if you meet the requirements for these positions. The deadline for applications is May 31st, and the application process has started.

Interviews will be used to select the candidates for this Digital India Corporation recruitment. Any applicant chosen for this Digital India Corporation job posting will be assigned to New Delhi. Transfers are also permitted at Digital India Corporation project sites, in accordance with the company's current policy.



The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, incorporated DIC as a not-for-profit organisation in accordance with Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Digital India initiative is spearheaded and overseen by DIC, which also oversees the program's vision, goals, and objectives. It offers strategic assistance to state governments, federal ministries, and other government departments in order to further the goal of Digital India.

Eligibility Criteria

A BE/BTech (Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication) degree from an accredited school or university is a requirement for all applicants to this Digital India job. They have to be MCA graduates.



Age restriction



The minimum age requirement for applicants to the Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2024 is 25, and the maximum age limit is 35. They can then submit an application.

Job Requirements

-Applicants must have a minimum of fifteen years of professional experience, ten of those years must be spent in fields related to artificial intelligence.



-Relevant experience gained from employment in government agencies.

exemplary team management and leadership abilities, with a minimum of seven years' experience coaching and managing teams.



-Solid technical understanding of statistical modelling, AI, machine learning, deep learning, and pertinent programming languages and libraries.