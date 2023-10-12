CAT 2023 Admit Card To Be Out On October 25 at iimcat.ac.in

SBI PO 2023 admit card | Pixabay

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow is set to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 admit card on October 25. Candidates who have registered for the Common Admission Test 2023 will be able to download the CAT admit card through the official website at iimcat.ac.in. According to the official notice, the last date to download the CAT hall ticket 2023 from the website is November 26, 2023.

The exam will be held on in three shifts – 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM – on November 26.

Exam centers typically have stringent security protocols, and the admit card acts as a validation document, ensuring that only genuine candidates are allowed inside the venue, thus maintaining the integrity of the examination process.

The CAT admit card also includes important instructions and guidelines that candidates need to follow during the exam.

CAT 2023 Exam Pattern:

CAT 2023 consists of 3 sections:

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC): 34 questions

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR): 32 questions

Quantitative Aptitude (QA): 34 questions

(Duration for each section is 60 minutes.)

IM Bangalore's new admission policy"

IIM Bangalore has revised the admission policy for its PG admission 2024. As per the new admission policy, the weightage to personal interview has been raised to 40% from 35% this year. The weightage of marks obtained in Classes 10 and 12 have been decreased 15% to 10 % during the shortlisting phase. In the final phase, 5% weightage will be given to Class 10 and Class 12 marks in comparison to 10% last year.

Steps to download CAT 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link available for CAT Hall Ticket 2023.

A new window will appear, enter your login credentials to download the admit card and submit it.

CAT admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the same and get its printout for further reference.

Candidates need to carry their admit cards to the exam centre without fail.

