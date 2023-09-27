CAT 2023 Application Edit Window Closes Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023 Application Edit Window Closes Tomorrow | Pixabay

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow will close the correction window for registration to the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 (CAT 2023) tomorrow, September 28. Candidates can make edits in the CAT application form 2023 through the official site at iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates can edit these changes:

Test city preference

Photograph

Signature

This option will be valid only for those candidates who have paid the applicable registration fee and have registered successfully for CAT 2023 within the specified deadline.

The edit window was active from 05:00 PM, September 25, 2023. Candidates can login by using user id and password.

CAT exam date:

According to the schedule, the CAT admit card 2023 will be issued on October 25. CAT 2023 exam will be held on November 26.

It will be mandatory for candidates to carry the CAT admit cards to the examination hall.

Candidates must complete questions from the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA) portions throughout the 120-minute CAT 2023 exam.

The duration of CAT 2023 is 120 minutes.

