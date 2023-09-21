IIM Lucknow Extends CAT 2023 Registration Deadline Till Today at iimcat.ac.in

Representational image | Freepik

New Delhi: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 registration has once again been extended. Candidates who wish to appear in the MBA entrance exam will have to submit the application form by 11 AM today, September 21 at the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT 2023 registration and form submission deadline has been extended till September 21 up to 11 AM. “There will be no further extension,” the official website read.

The registered candidates will be able to download the CAT 2023 admit card on October 25 using the application number and password generated during the registration. As per the schedule, the CAT exam 2023 will be conducted on November 26.

Read Also IIM Lucknow Extends CAT 2023 Registration Date; Know Last Date

Candidates will get their admit cards for CAT 2023 on any date between October 25 to November 26, while exam will be held on the latter date in three shifts.

1164 MBA colleges accept CAT 2023 scores for admission to various management programmes. Of which, 1,026 are private colleges. Know CAT cut-offs of top non-IIMs institutions.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)