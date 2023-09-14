IIM Lucknow Extends CAT 2023 Registration Date; Know Last Date

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow has extended the last date to register for the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2023 till September 2. Aspirants can apply for the CAT 2023 on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
The official website says, "Deadline for CAT 2023 Registration and Forms Submission has been Extended to 20th September 2023" Refer Know More Section Below."
CAT exam date 2023:
According to the schedule, the admit cards for CAT 2023 exam will be released on October 25, 2023 from 5 pm and the examination will be held on November 26, 2023.
Direct link to apply for IIM CAT 2023
List of participating IIMs accepting CAT score 2023 with seat intake
IIM Ahmedabad: 385
IIM Kashipur: 210
IIM Calcutta: 462
IIM Nagpur: 60
IIM Bangalore: 412
IIM Ranchi: 155
IIM Udaipur: 180
IIM Kozhikode: 353
IIM Shillong: 120
IIM Visakhapatnam: 60
IIM Bodhgaya: 60
IIM Raipur: 210
IIM Sirmaur: 60
IIM Rohtak: 180
IIM Indore: 550
IIM Amritsar: 60
IIM Sambalpur: 140
IIM Trichy: 180
IIM Lucknow: 436
IIM Jammu: 45
Registration fee for CAT 2023
SC, ST and PwD category candidates need to pay: Rs 1,200.
Other category candidates have to pay: Rs. 2400
Steps to apply for IIM CAT 2023:
Visit the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
Click on registration link available on the home page.
Enter the registration details and click on submit.
Login to the account and fill the application form.
Make the payment of application fees and upload the necessary documents.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.