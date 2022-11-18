CAT 2022 Tips: Topper suggests tips to simplify VARC section

CAT 2022: Toppers of the exam share some tips on cracking the exams |

Most MBA aspirants sweat over how to crack the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section. There is no clear roadmap to figuring out this section based on linguistic aptitude, unlike Logical Reasoning (LR) and Quantitative Analysis (QA). This CAT section comprises four prose passages and multiple-choice questions that applicants must work through within 40 minutes.

Despite scoring over 90%, VARC’s sectional marks were what held back Soham Katkar in CAT 2020. After analysing his errors, Soham went on to conquer this section with a whopping score of 99.33% in CAT 2021, where he also emerged as one of the exam toppers with an overall score of 100%. While at it, he also became a published author.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, IIM Calcutta student, Soham Katkar, divulges his game plan for acing the CAT’s Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section.

What may seem right is not always right

Most errors in this section happen because students are not reading and understanding the given options correctly. What may seem like the right option at first glance isn’t always the case. This is why students should carefully examine every single possibility before they mark the answers and understand whether they are interpreting the given options correctly.



Read, but also write

Most aspirants get themselves into the habit of reading while they are preparing for the VARC section. Additionally, aspirants should develop the habit of writing. Penning down acts as a two-way street, where they learn to do both, infer and convey. This helps students to identify the gist of a message and understand what a sentence really means.



Repetitive mock tests

You can prepare for this section by taking plenty of mock tests so you are familiar with it. In the second last week before CAT, students should solve at least 12-13 mock tests and analyze them. The few days before CAT should be used to analyse these mocks to find a pattern within the mistakes. Once the students know the pattern, they can dodge it on D-day.

RC-VA-RC

Solving two reading comprehensions, then moving on to verbal ability, and then going back to the other two is a strategy that works for some. Students must figure out which order makes their answers more thorough and accurate whilst maximising the number of questions they attempt.

Soham Katkar CAT topper 2021(100%)

(This article is a part of CAT 2022 Tips brought to you specially by The Free Press Journal to help B-school aspiranst crack the exam)