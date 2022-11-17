CAT 2022: Last year's toppers explain how to ace exam with mocks

Mock tests are a great way to create a simulation of the sections, questions, and even the time constraints a Common Admission Test (CAT) aspirants may face during the exam. Despite attempting several mocks, candidates are often shocked to find no progress has been made between their first and their last one.

To decipher an ideal way to go about mocks, The Free Press Journal spoke to IIM Calcutta students and former CAT topper, Soham Katkar, who scored a perfect 100 in CAT 2021- purely by solving mocks!

Analyse your mocks

Attempting several mock tests and failing to learn from them appears to be a common trap. Analyzing is often more beneficial than giving more mocks. Because the CAT syllabus and question types are limited, students are bound to find a pattern in where they are going wrong. Once flaws are discovered, they are simple to fix.

Revisit

When students notice a pattern in their mistakes or realise that a QA or DILR concept is unclear, it is always a good idea to go back over those questions and figure out why the mistakes are recurring. Attempting mocks, one after another, and not overlooking the mistakes in previous attempts might take away the value these tests have to offer.

Slow Down

Exam preparations usually follow a bell curve. To avoid saturation, students should aim to complete as many mocks as possible well in advance of the CAT, while keeping the final few days before the exam as light as possible. Those who have only begun preparing for the CAT two weeks before the exam, on the other hand, should aim to complete as many mocks as possible in order to get the hang of it.

Time vs accuracy

Although timing yourself while taking practise exams is helpful, students should use this opportunity to increase their accuracy. The correctness of their responses must come first for those who are new to giving mock tests. One can start timing mocks when they are developing exam strategies.

Soham Katkar, Top scorer CAT 2021(100%)

This story is a part of Free Press Journal's CAT 2022 Tips series