Canara Bank Recruitment 2024: Last Chance To Apply For 3000 Apprentice Positions

Canara Bank Recruitment 2024 | Image: Canara Bank (Representative)

Canara Bank will close the registration procedure for Apprentice positions on October 4, 2024. Candidates interested in applying for Graduate Apprentice positions can find a direct connection on the organisation's official website, canarabank.com. The recruitment effort will fill 3000 positions. The registration procedure will begin on September 21, 2024, and terminate on October 4, 2024.



Before applying for an apprenticeship at the Bank, qualified applicants must first register on the Apprenticeship portal at www.nats.education.gov.in. Candidates can only submit applications if their profiles on the Apprenticeship site are 100% complete.

Eligibility criteria



Applicants for the positions must be graduates in any field from an Indian university approved by the Indian government, or have an equivalent certificate recognised by the national government.



To be eligible, candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 28 on the day of reckoning, which means they must have been born between September 1, 1996 and September 1, 2004.

Application fees

All applicants must pay an application fee of ₹500/—. The SC, ST, and PwBD categories are not required to pay the levy. Payments can be made using debit cards (RuPay, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro), credit cards, online banking, IMPS, cash cards, or mobile wallets.

How to apply?



-Go to canarabank.com to access Canara Bank's main website.

-On the front page, click the recruitment link that is offered.

-Candidates will need to click the Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024 link on a new page that opens.

-After entering your registration information, click "Submit."

-After that, sign into the account.

-Complete the application and send in the application fee.

-Press the submit button to download the page.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Merit list

A merit list of applicants will be established for each state based on the percentage and/or marks gained in the 12th grade (HSC/10+2) or diploma test. Only the information given by the candidate during the online application procedure will be used to generate the merit list. During the Document Verification process, documents will be collected and a local language competence test will be performed.