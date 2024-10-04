 Canara Bank Recruitment 2024: Last Chance To Apply For 3000 Apprentice Positions
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCanara Bank Recruitment 2024: Last Chance To Apply For 3000 Apprentice Positions

Canara Bank Recruitment 2024: Last Chance To Apply For 3000 Apprentice Positions

Before applying for an apprenticeship at the Bank, qualified applicants must first register on the Apprenticeship portal at www.nats.education.gov.in.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Canara Bank Recruitment 2024 | Image: Canara Bank (Representative)

Canara Bank will close the registration procedure for Apprentice positions on October 4, 2024. Candidates interested in applying for Graduate Apprentice positions can find a direct connection on the organisation's official website, canarabank.com. The recruitment effort will fill 3000 positions. The registration procedure will begin on September 21, 2024, and terminate on October 4, 2024.

Before applying for an apprenticeship at the Bank, qualified applicants must first register on the Apprenticeship portal at www.nats.education.gov.in. Candidates can only submit applications if their profiles on the Apprenticeship site are 100% complete.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants for the positions must be graduates in any field from an Indian university approved by the Indian government, or have an equivalent certificate recognised by the national government.

To be eligible, candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 28 on the day of reckoning, which means they must have been born between September 1, 1996 and September 1, 2004.

Read Also
NTPC Recruitment: Applications For 250 Deputy Manager Posts Close Soon; Apply Now At...
article-image

Application fees

All applicants must pay an application fee of ₹500/—. The SC, ST, and PwBD categories are not required to pay the levy. Payments can be made using debit cards (RuPay, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro), credit cards, online banking, IMPS, cash cards, or mobile wallets.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi In Thane: Navi Mumbai Police Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Ensure Smooth Traffic On Kasarvadavali-Ghodbunder Road On Oct 5
PM Modi In Thane: Navi Mumbai Police Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Ensure Smooth Traffic On Kasarvadavali-Ghodbunder Road On Oct 5
Eminem To Become Grandpa, Rapper Announces Daughter Hailie Jade's Pregnancy In 'Temporary' Music Video
Eminem To Become Grandpa, Rapper Announces Daughter Hailie Jade's Pregnancy In 'Temporary' Music Video
Govinda Gets Discharged, Exits Mumbai Hospital On Wheelchair After Accidentally Shooting Himself With His Gun (VIDEO)
Govinda Gets Discharged, Exits Mumbai Hospital On Wheelchair After Accidentally Shooting Himself With His Gun (VIDEO)
'Trossard Is My MS Dhoni': India Women's Team Spinner Asha Sobhana Explains Reason Behind Comparing Arsenal Player To CSK Icon; Video
'Trossard Is My MS Dhoni': India Women's Team Spinner Asha Sobhana Explains Reason Behind Comparing Arsenal Player To CSK Icon; Video

How to apply?

-Go to canarabank.com to access Canara Bank's main website.
-On the front page, click the recruitment link that is offered.
-Candidates will need to click the Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024 link on a new page that opens.
-After entering your registration information, click "Submit."
-After that, sign into the account.
-Complete the application and send in the application fee.
-Press the submit button to download the page.
-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Merit list

A merit list of applicants will be established for each state based on the percentage and/or marks gained in the 12th grade (HSC/10+2) or diploma test. Only the information given by the candidate during the online application procedure will be used to generate the merit list. During the Document Verification process, documents will be collected and a local language competence test will be performed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Canara Bank Recruitment 2024: Last Chance To Apply For 3000 Apprentice Positions

Canara Bank Recruitment 2024: Last Chance To Apply For 3000 Apprentice Positions

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: 3,306 Vacancies Announced; Apply For Group C & D Positions...

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: 3,306 Vacancies Announced; Apply For Group C & D Positions...

Dusshera Holidays 2024: Telangana Junior Colleges, Schools To Remain Closed For 7 Days; Check Full...

Dusshera Holidays 2024: Telangana Junior Colleges, Schools To Remain Closed For 7 Days; Check Full...

'Proudly Showcasing Research Papers, Not Social Media': Anand Mahindra Shares Viral Video Of PhD...

'Proudly Showcasing Research Papers, Not Social Media': Anand Mahindra Shares Viral Video Of PhD...

Medical Colleges Force Minister To Call Meeting For Stalling Second Round Of Admissions

Medical Colleges Force Minister To Call Meeting For Stalling Second Round Of Admissions