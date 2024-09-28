NTPC Recruitment: Applications For 250 Deputy Manager Posts Close Soon; Apply Now At careers.ntpc.co.in

NTPC |

The application process for the National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC) recruitment process is set to end tonight. This campaign aims to fill the 250 vacant Deputy Manager posts. The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and are interested in taking part in the hiring campaign must fill out the application form. The application form link is available on the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in .

To apply, candidates should go to the careers section at www.ntpc.co.in or log on to careers.ntpc.co.in. No other application methods or procedures will be accepted. Applicants must have a working email address. Any emails sent to the candidates will not be returned, and NTPC will not be held accountable for this.

Vacancy Details |

Application Fees

Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBCcategory is required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 300/- The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates need not pay the application fee.

Payment in online mode: Candidates also have the option to pay the fees online (through Net banking / Debit Card / Credit Card).

Payment in offline mode: The State Bank of India has been authorised to collect the application fee in a specially opened account (A/C No. 30987919993) at the CAG branch, New Delhi (Code: 09996), on behalf of NTPC. The candidate has to approach the nearby SBI branch with a printout of the "pay-in-slip," which is available on the application portal.

How to Apply Online for the Positions



1. Visit the official website first.



2. Now search the homepage for the link to the application form.



3. Select "Apply" or "Apply Online" from the menu.



4. Register for an account on the company's job board or website, if necessary.



5. Enter your personal and professional details in the online application form.



6. Include your cover letter, résumé, and any other necessary files.



7. To finish your application, click the "Submit" or "Apply" button.

"While applying for the post, the applicant should ensure that he / she fulfills the eligibility and other norms mentioned above, as on the specified dates, and that the particulars furnished are correct in all respects. In case it is detected at any stage of recruitment that a candidate does not fulfill the eligibility norms and/or that he/she has furnished any incorrect / false information or has suppressed any material fact(s), his/her candidature will stand automatically cancelled," added the official notification.

Important Guidelines

1. Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

2. All qualifications should be from universities or institutions recognized and approved in India.In terms of educational qualification, only pass marks are required by SC/ST/PwBD candidates in order to apply.

3. All computations of age, experience requirement/ qualification shall be done w.r.t. the last date of receipt of the online application as mentioned in the advertisement.

4. Candidates claiming to belong to any particular category shall necessarily have a valid EWS/OBC/SC/ST/Disability certificate, as the case may be, from the Competent Authority. Whenever a vacancy is identified for such a category, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates, by 3 years for OBC candidates, and by 10 years for PwBD candidates. Relaxation of age for ex-servicemen as per government . guidelines.

5. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest and most detailed