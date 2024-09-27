MPPEB 2024: Final Result Out For PNST, GNMTST Exam; Check Here

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released the PNST and GNMTST MPPEB Result 2024. Candidates who took the 2024 General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) and Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) can access their results via esb.mp.gov.in, the MPPEB's official website.

According to the official announcement, the relevant university/counselling committee will confirm and review all of the candidates' original documentation as well as the information they provided.

How to check?



-Go to esb.mp.gov.in, the official website of MPPEB.

-On the home page, click the MPPEB Result 2024 link for PNST and GNMTST.

-After entering your login information, click "Submit."

-The outcome will appear on the screen.

-Examine the outcome and save the document.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Admission-related action will be done as per the regulations only once the documents have been checked. Applicants will be admitted through the counselling procedure based on their eligibility.

The written test was administered between September 9 and September 13, 2024. Eleven Madhya Pradesh cities—Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, and Sidhi—saw the test take place. 83574 candidates were given admit cards, according to the official announcement; 61662 of them showed up for the test, while 21912 did not.

After the exam was over, the answer key was made public. The Key Committee then decided to use normalised marks to generate the exam result based on the submissions that were received.