Anna University Announces MBA 2024 Results; Check Here

Examinees can now access and download their results from the official website, coe1.annauniv.edu | Representative Image

The results for the examinations held in February and March of 2024 have been released by Anna University's Office of the Controller of Examinations. The University has also released the results of the May/June 2024 online exams for the MBA in Business Analytics and General Management remote education program. Examinees can now access and download their results from the official website, coe1.annauniv.edu.

How to check?

-Go to coe1.annauniv.edu, Anna University's official website.

-Search for "student login" on the homepage.

-Type in your birthdate and registered number.

-Log in and enter the captcha code.

-Your scorecard will show up on the screen when you click the result link.

-Review and download your grade report, then store it for future use.

How to apply for reevaluation?



Candidates may request a reevaluation by obtaining photocopies of their exam answer sheets from the February and March of 2024. Students have until today, September 30, 2024, at 5:00 PM, to apply for this service.

Read Also Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2024: Final Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Anytime Soon

Candidates must pay Rs 300 per script via Demand Draft made payable to "Controller of Examinations, Distance Education, Anna University, Chennai – 25" and submit their applications through the appropriate study centres. Upon obtaining photocopies of the answer sheets, candidates can check them for any inconsistencies, such as incorrectly calculated total marks or missing evaluation.

About Anna University

Located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, Anna University is a renowned public technical university. It was founded in 1978 and is mainly concerned with applied sciences, technology, and engineering. The university provides graduate, undergraduate, and doctorate programs in a variety of fields, such as science, engineering, architecture, and management.