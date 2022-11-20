Canadian University, Edtech adapt to new policies to attract Indian students

Representational image | PTI Photo

Canada’s rise as a popular study destination is cemented by the fact 35% of its study permit applications are availed by Indian students. With Canada lifting the 20-hour a week limit on the number of hours international students can work off campus to address their labour shortage, Indian students could benefit from these developments. Canadian edtech company ApplyBoard and public university Algoma University are working together in the field of international education. In an interview with the Free Press Journal, Karunn Kandoi, Head of Business Operations, India, ApplyBoard and Brent Krmpotich, Director of Recruitment, Strategic Enrollment of Algoma University discuss their plans, strategies, and expectations for Indian students. Excerpts from the interview:

1. Can you talk about Algoma University and some of the programmes, ideas it specially caters to?

Brent: Algoma University is one of the newest public universities in Ontario gaining independence in 2008. Since that time Algoma has established three campuses in Ontario, one in Sault Ste. Marie, one in Brampton and another in Timmins. Algoma offers undergraduate and graduate programs in a variety of areas including Business and Economics, Computer Science and Technology, Life Sciences and the Environment, Social Work, Community Development, Cross-Cultural Studies, Sciences, Social Sciences, and Humanities.

2. What are some of the plans going ahead for ApplyBoard and Algoma University?

Karunn: ApplyBoard's upcoming plans will continue to do what we have done since day one: put student success first and find new ways of supporting the student journey by giving them access to as much support, information and help as possible. We’re also going to expand our development of tech offerings and dedication to recruitment partner training.

Brent: Algoma is expanding its programming and facilities in order to accommodate its growing enrollment. In 2023, Algoma is adding programming in Computer Science and Technology, Project Management as well as launching its first Master's programs in Computer Science and Biology.

3. How would ApplyBoard and Algoma University deal with the challenge of visa backlogs for international students while pursuing their goals?

Karunn: We are sorry to hear and see students affected by visa backlogs. All inquiries and questions related to this matter should be directed to the government. At ApplyBoard, our top priority is to help enable student access and ensure that students around the world have access to technology. We help students at the start of their study abroad journey by providing them access to a platform that simplifies the study abroad search, application, and acceptance process. An additional top action we can take is to work closely with our institution partners, like Algoma, to ensure student applications are processed efficiently to get students through that step before submitting for their visa.

4. How can Algoma University separate or present itself differently compared to other universities in Canada. How is it planning to be more attractive to Indian students?

Brent: Algoma is committed to student success. In addition to delivering high demand programs in career relevant fields Algoma provides academic and non-academic support to all students to ensure they graduate on time and are well prepared for the job market. This includes support specific to the needs of international students like pre-departure planning and housing support.

5. How many international students are currently enrolled at Algoma University? How many of them are Indians? How many international students/Indian students is Algoma expecting to have in the coming years?

Brent: Algoma is one of the most diverse universities in Canada. Approximately 50 percent of its undergraduate students are international. These international students come from over 60 countries around the world. In the coming years Algoma expects its international and domestic enrolments to continue to grow.

6. What are the tips Indian students, who want to study in Canada, should follow to be successful in the process?

Karunn: We suggest that prospective students conduct their own research about studying abroad, connect with experts in international education that can help lead them in the right direction and determine what goals / aspirations they want to achieve from their education. Work backwards to decide where you want to be after you graduate.