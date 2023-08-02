Calcutta University: Admit Card For BA LLB 2023 Exam Out At caluniv.ac.in

Calcutta University BA LLB 2023 admit card. | Representative image

Admit card for the BA LLB entrance exam 2023 is out. The Calcutta University has issued the hall tickets for admission to the five-year law programme for the upcoming academic year. Students who applied for BA LLB admission 2023 can download the Calcutta University BA LLB admit card on the official website at https://www.caluniv.ac.in/.

Exam Date

The Calcutta University BA LLB 2023 entrance exam will be conducted by the varsity on August 6. Students need to carry the admit card to the exam centre on the day of exam.

The admit card will include details on the candidate's name, exam date, timings, exam centre, and more.

Exam time

The duration of the LLB entrance exam is two hours. The test will be conducted in offline mode and the question paper will comprise 50 multiple choice questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Candidates will be awarded two marks for each correct answer and there will be no negative marking.

Things to follow before appearing for exam

Only photo ID Card, admit card and black ink pen will be allowed inside the examination hall.

Mobile phones, cap or hat, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, stationery items, papers, wallets, goggles, jackets and any jewelry or items containing metal will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

There is no facility for safekeeping of your personal belongings outside the test hall and nobody will be responsible for any kind of loss.

Friends and relatives accompanying the candidates will not be allowed inside the test center

Candidates need to make their own travel and stay arrangements for attending the test.

Steps to download Calcutta University BA LLB admit card 2023:

Visit the official website, caluniv.ac.in.

Click on BA LLB admission and the link for admit card.

Enter application or roll number and password.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)