 West Bengal: Calcutta HC Stalls TMCs Plan to 'Gherao' BJP Leader's Houses On August 5
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari filed a PIL at Calcutta High Court over Banerjee's plan announced during TMC's Martyrs Day program on July 21.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
Calcutta High Court | file pic

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court Grants Injunction Against Trinamool Congress (TMC) National Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's Plan to Gherao Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leaders' Houses on August 5.

The division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam observed on Monday that common people should not be affected in the political fight between TMC and BJP.

PIL by Suvendu Adhikari

Incidentally, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari filed a PIL at Calcutta High Court over Banerjee's plan announced during TMC's Martyrs Day program on July 21.

Welcoming the High Court's order, Adhikari said that he moved the court in the interest of all his party members.

"I have aged parents at my place, and they have been subjected to several disturbances by the TMC workers. Our party workers could have resisted TMC, but our leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taught us not to take the law into our own hands. I would suggest that such unconstitutional and undemocratic programs should not be taken up by TMC," said Adhikari.

It may be recalled that Banerjee, to protest for the backlog money from the BJP-led Central government, had asked TMC workers to gherao BJP leaders' houses on August 5 in West Bengal and also took up programs like agitation in the national capital.

