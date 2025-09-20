 BSEB STET 2025 Application Process Begins For Aspiring Teachers; Know Exam Structure, Required Documents
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBSEB STET 2025 Application Process Begins For Aspiring Teachers; Know Exam Structure, Required Documents

BSEB STET 2025 Application Process Begins For Aspiring Teachers; Know Exam Structure, Required Documents

BSEB STET 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the registration for STET 2025 from September 19. Eligible candidates can apply online at bsebstet.org until September 27. The exam has two papers for Secondary and Senior Secondary levels, and applicants must upload all educational and category certificates.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
BSEB STET 2025 Registration | Official Website

BSEB STET 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the process for applying for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 from Friday, September 19, 2025. Eligible applicants can apply online at the official website, bsebstet.org. The deadline for the application will be September 27, 2025.

Exam Structure and Papers

The STET 2025 will be held in two segments: Paper I for candidates seeking a position to teach at the Secondary level, and Paper II for those seeking Senior Secondary level posts. The candidates are free to appear for one or both papers depending on their eligibility and career ambitions.

Application Fees

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 20, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 20, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Kerala HC Rules Beggar Cannot Be Forced To Pay Wife’s Maintenance, Directs State To Ensure Food And Clothing
Kerala HC Rules Beggar Cannot Be Forced To Pay Wife’s Maintenance, Directs State To Ensure Food And Clothing
'70% Of H-1B Visa Holders Are Indians,' Says Visa Consultant Bikram Chabhal On US Visa Fee Hike
'70% Of H-1B Visa Holders Are Indians,' Says Visa Consultant Bikram Chabhal On US Visa Fee Hike
Ola Electric Gears Up For Festive Season, Aiming To Slash Vehicle Delivery Timelines
Ola Electric Gears Up For Festive Season, Aiming To Slash Vehicle Delivery Timelines

The application fee depends on the category:

-General/EWS/BC: ₹960 for single paper, ₹1,440 for both

-SC/ST: ₹760 for single paper, ₹1,140 for both

It is possible to make payments online using Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Read Also
Rajasthan HC Directs CBSE & State Board To Stop Students From Skipping Schools For Coaching
article-image

Documents Required

Candidates need to upload self-attested copies of the requisite educational certificates, viz., Class 10 and 12 marksheets, Graduation and Post-graduation certificates, B.Ed. certificate, and other qualifications as may be applicable. The candidates need to provide residential and caste certificates (for SC/ST and EBC/BC candidates) and PwD certificates, if any. Ex-servicemen applying for relaxation in age need to submit valid certificates issued by a competent authority.

Important Instructions

Candidates are requested to verify all documents as accurate and readable before submission. Any inaccuracy or incompleteness in the application can cause rejection. For full guidelines, eligibility criteria, and notification, candidates can refer to the official BSEB STET website bsebstet.org.

BSEB STET 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bsebstet.org

Step 2: Click on the link 'BSEB STET 2025' registration

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and fill out the application form, upload the documents and pay the application fees

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BSEB STET 2025 Application Process Begins For Aspiring Teachers; Know Exam Structure, Required...

BSEB STET 2025 Application Process Begins For Aspiring Teachers; Know Exam Structure, Required...

'70% Of H-1B Visa Holders Are Indians,' Says Visa Consultant Bikram Chabhal On US Visa Fee Hike

'70% Of H-1B Visa Holders Are Indians,' Says Visa Consultant Bikram Chabhal On US Visa Fee Hike

Jharkhand: Junior Doctors At Dhanbad Medical College Launch Indefinite Strike Over Alleged...

Jharkhand: Junior Doctors At Dhanbad Medical College Launch Indefinite Strike Over Alleged...

'If Trump Doesn't Allow Indian Students, US Universities Will Come To India,' Says Telangana CM...

'If Trump Doesn't Allow Indian Students, US Universities Will Come To India,' Says Telangana CM...

Trump Tightens H-1B Visa Norms: US Travel Ban For H-1B Workers Without $100K Payment From Sunday

Trump Tightens H-1B Visa Norms: US Travel Ban For H-1B Workers Without $100K Payment From Sunday